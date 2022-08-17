Aug. 16, 2022 – On Thursday, August 18, eight HISD middle schools will kick off their participation in Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon’s award-winning education initiative, which addresses barriers to digital inclusion and helps drive equity within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. In partnership with Digital Promise, the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program provides free technology devices, internet access and innovative STEM learning programs to teachers and students to help give under-resourced students the technology, education, and opportunity they deserve. Being part of the program will keep students connected, helping to facilitate learning wherever it is taking place.

“Thanks to the support of Verizon Innovative Learning, we are excited to expand equitable access to technology that will help elevate the education experience for our students,” said Superintendent Millard House II. “When students have the tools and support necessary, the sky’s the limit on their path to success.”

Powered by a next-gen, technology-infused education model, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools also equips each school with a technology coach and provides professional development support for teachers to effectively integrate technology into the classroom. Teachers in the program have reported that the initiative allows for more individualized instruction, helps them explore new ways of teaching, and elevates student engagement.

Baylor College of Medicine at James D. Ryan Middle School, Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk, Billy Reagan K-8 Educational Center, Burbank Middle School, James S. Deady Middle School, Pilgrim Academy, Stevenson Middle School, and Williams Middle School are among 50 new schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning Schools for the 2022-23 school year, equipping nearly 30,000 new students with technology resources, and bringing the program’s impact to 561 schools nationwide. A total of 5,886 devices will be provided to these schools as part of the program. The market value of the Verizon Innovative Learning program’s investment in the 1:1 device schools is on average over $2.3 million per school. These schools join 28 other HISD schools already participating in Verizon Innovative Learning.

“So many students across the nation lack the access to technology and resources they need to be successful in today’s digital world,” said Tandra LeMay, State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon. “On behalf of Verizon, we are excited to help enable students in the James S. Deady Middle School in the Houston Independent School District to develop the skills, knowledge and capabilities for a more promising future.”

To celebrate Houston ISD’s participation in the program, a kick-off event at James. S. Deady Middle School, located at 2500 Broadway St., 77012, starting at 3 p.m. will feature:

Local artist Edgar Medina will have artwork on display to promote the importance of arts throughout the community.

Student-led STEM stations and activities including an outdoor drone demonstration

On-site student interviews utilizing the We Video learning platform for video recording to document the importance of STEM throughout the night

Chromebook demonstration station for students and parents to learn the ins and outs of their new devices

*88% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning helped them explore new ways of teaching

*88% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning allowed for more individualized instruction

*78% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning enhanced their ability to differentiate instruction

*81% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning enhanced student engagement

*79% of teachers said Verizon Innovative Learning helped them reach goals they already set for their classroom and teaching

*72% of teachers believe Verizon Innovative Learning enhanced positive interactions with students