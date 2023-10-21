HISD and the Fight for Better Education: Addressing Fundamental Needs

By: Ronin Solo

The struggle for better education in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) is a multifaceted challenge, one that encompasses a range of issues. From poor educational culture to lack of parent involvement, and even student apathy and entitlement, there is a lot to contend with. However, one critical element that can’t be overlooked is the pressing need for mental and physical health support in inner-city schools. These institutions require onsite counseling and medical support, rather than solely relying on school nurses. Moreover, it’s high time to end the constant blame of children for learning disabilities and mental illnesses until a proper diagnosis is made. In this article, we will explore these essential aspects of the fight for a better education in HISD.

Poor Educational Culture The poor educational culture prevalent in many HISD schools is a deeply rooted issue that has evolved over several decades. It’s a result of historical neglect, systemic challenges, and mismanagement. This issue has led to inadequate teaching, particularly in subjects like math, English, writing, and reading. The consequence of this poor foundation is reflected in students’ underperformance and unpreparedness for higher education.

Lack of Parent Involvement Effective parent involvement is pivotal for improving education in HISD. Parentteacher conferences are essential for building a supportive environment in which educators and parents work together to enhance a child’s education. However, many schools, especially in underserved areas, suffer from a lack of participation in PTA/PTO activities or the absence of these organizations altogether.

Student Apathy and Entitlement In some cases, students exhibit apathy and a sense of entitlement, which can hinder their learning. To address this issue, we must cultivate responsibility and a strong work ethic among students. This approach can contribute to improved academic performance and foster a more conducive learning environment.

The Need for Mental and Physical Health Support One aspect often overlooked in the quest for better education is the need for comprehensive mental and physical health support in inner-city schools. It is crucial to provide daily onsite counseling and not just rely on school nurses. Many students in these schools may be grappling with various emotional and mental health challenges, which can significantly affect their ability to learn. Addressing these needs is paramount for student well-being and academic success.

Ending the Blame Game Another issue that cannot be ignored is the tendency to prematurely blame children for learning disabilities and mental illnesses. It is essential to avoid stigmatizing students until they receive a proper diagnosis. Early identification and intervention can make a significant difference in the lives of these children, helping them overcome hurdles and reach their full potential.

The Need for a New Education System (NES) In the face of these challenges, HISD has recognized the need for a transformative solution. The introduction of the New Education System (NES) is a proactive approach aimed at equipping elementary school students with fundamental skills they often lack when they reach middle and high school levels. This early intervention is essential to break the cycle of underperformance and prepare students for a brighter future.

The Role of Parents Parents must play an active role in their children’s education. This entails understanding their children’s educational deficits, regularly checking their grades, and participating in conferences with local school educators. Collaboration between parents and educators is vital to bridging the gap in what is sometimes perceived as an educational desert.

Conclusion The challenges faced by HISD schools are deeply ingrained, but they are not insurmountable. In the pursuit of better education, we must recognize the profound impact of these problems and address them holistically. Implementing the New Education System (NES), enhancing parent involvement, providing mental and physical health support, and avoiding unfounded blame are all vital steps towards brighter educational prospects for students in HISD, irrespective of their backgrounds or the obstacles they face. By addressing these crucial aspects, we move closer to providing the wellrounded, supportive education that every child deserves.