“Heathers the Musical” takes center stage at Lone Star College-North Harris

HOUSTON – The story of a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing clique of three girls ruling Westerberg High takes the stage at Lone Star College-North Harris as the LSC-North Harris Drama Department presents Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe’s “Heathers the Musical” beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The production, adapted from the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, is directed by John Cash Carpenter.

“This Off-Broadway and West End campy musical is outrageous,” said Carpenter. “Watch as the Heathers get served their just deserts, in this dark comedy musical, that will find beauty in a world full of darkness.”

“Heathers the Musical” is presented at the LSC-North Harris’ Performing Arts Theatre, located at 2700 W. W. Thorne Blvd. in Houston. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each night Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Saturday, Feb. 22, with a 2 p.m. matinee available on Sunday, Feb. 23.

General admission tickets begin at $15. The production is intended for mature audiences only. For more information, visit LoneStar.edu/drama-dept- nharris.htm.

