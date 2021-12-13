‘He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church’ purchases new facility

In a pivotal move as guided by the Holy Spirit, He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church, is now Victory International Church Houston (The VIC). The church made the decision to change its name and rebrand to better reflect the mission, values, and vision for greater global impact of the ministry.

The idea behind expanding the church’s location and name comes on the heels of the purchase of a new church edifice and launch of its non-profit arm.

“The goal is to provide more viable ministry outreach, resources and services to the diverse community we now serve,” says Pastor Claude Cummings III. “The process has been guided by prayer, establishing an executive committee and ongoing discussions related to the church’s vision, moving forward.”

The church acquired the buildings located at 170 Rittenhouse Street, in Houston, Texas 77076. The 28,000 square feet campus sits on close to ten acres of land, and includes two buildings, a beautiful worship edifice and a spacious multipurpose center which has a gym and offices spaces. They will be used to house He Heard My Cry Ministries, INC.

Rebranding efforts includes a new logo, church app, podcast, and website. The complete roll out of these new digital touchpoints will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The new logo visually represent that The VIC Church Houston is focused on city, community, and global impact, in bringing people to Christ. These updates and creation of a stronger digital footprint will vastly improve the ministry’s visibility. “If COVID-19 taught the church anything it is that having a digital strategy is important. It is a vital tool for engagement and connection. The VIC and HHMC is positioned for both in-person and virtual presence, as we enter 2022. While many saw the pandemic as a crisis, it was the perfect opportunity, time, and location to launch The VIC and HHMC,” shares Michelle Harden.

Most recently located in Northwest Houston the ministry functioned, since its inception in 2013, under the name He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church. This brand will remain as He Heard My Cry Ministries, INC., the (501 c3) non-profit arm, and service the needs of the community.

Victory International Church Houston (The Vic) seeks to live up to its new name by serving more multicultural and multiethnic communities. The VIC’s core values are built on four biblical principles: Seeking, Saving, Serving and Sending.