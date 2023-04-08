Texas Southern University’s Health & Physical Education Arena was filled with HBCU pride for the 2023 HBCU All Star Game. The best in HBCU Basketball talent was in the house and ready to show out. It was a great night to be an HBCU scholar or graduate. The players were amazing. The HBCU All Star Dancer were hitting every move and the bands were battling with big sound and great music.

Everyone was excited to see our very own drummer major for Justice Rev. Jesse Jackson who watched the game with several of his fellow political leaders like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Texas Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, Houston Council members Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Edward Pollard.

What a great night to celebrate the beauty of the HBCU Experience. The HBCU ALL Stars LLC did an outstanding job producing the HBCU All Star Game. We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams!