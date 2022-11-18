Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. It is not only a celebration of the harvest, but it is a holiday that gives everyone a chance to reflect on everything they are grateful for. When I think about just the last couple of years, our nation has suffered a lot. From the pandemic to school shootings, to racial injustice and discrimination, just to name a few, we have been through a lot together.

This Thanksgiving, I plan to focus on what I am grateful for, which is my family. My kids are still very young, and I want to begin teaching them about the tradition of the holiday and what it represents. This thanksgiving, take time to be in the moment surrounded by the ones you love. Leave your phones alone if you can, and just be present in the moment. Enjoy your family traditions, make new memories, laugh a lot, keep in heart the loved ones we lost, and remember to just be thankful.

We don’t take time enough to give thanks, so please take the time to do so this thanksgiving. What are you thankful for?