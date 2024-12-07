Home

>

National GENTRIFICATION THREATENS HOUSTON’S HISTORIC BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS aframnews



in National By: Chloé Richards In Houston’s Third Ward, Fifth Ward, and Acres Homes communities, multi-story townhouses stand next to century-old homes, and longtime residents navigate new realities in the places they have called home for generations. While developers say they’re creating affordable housing, these “upgrades” come at a cost, the slow disappearance of historic Black communities that have shaped Houston’s culture for generations. Houston’s Third Ward, Fifth Ward, and Acres Homes have been pillars of Black history, culture, and community for decades. But with rising property values, rapid new developments, and shifting demographics, these neighborhoods are changing fast, often at the expense of their historic land- marks and residents. Third Ward: “Black River Oaks” Third Ward has long been regarded as the “Heart of Black Houston,” a neighbor- hood filled with places that are significant to Houston’s Black identity. Home to Texas South- ern University (TSU), Houston’s only HBCU, Third Ward has nurtured generations of Black leaders and artists, with its cultural and academic influence extending far beyond Houston. Community land- marks, like Unity National Bank—the only Black-owned bank in Texas—have provided economic empowerment, while places like Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Third Ward Multi-Service Center, Emancipation Park, and Project Row Houses serve as community landmarks. Once overwhelmingly Black, the Third Ward’s African American population has drastically declined, making up just 45% of the area to- day, down from 71% in 2010, according to the Houston Chronicle. Rising property values and increasing development have changed the landscape of the Third Ward, with luxury apartments and high-rise buildings replacing older homes and small businesses. The closure of institutions like the historic Houston Negro Hospital, later known as Riverside General Hospital, which treated Black patients independently until its closure in 2015, depicts the changes occurring in this neighbor- hood. Despite efforts from community groups to pre- serve what remains, gentrification continues to push out Black residents and threaten the history, spirit, and pride that define the Third Ward. Fifth Ward: “The Nickle” Just northeast of downtown, Fifth Ward, known as “The Nickel,” has a history rooted in resilience and vibrant Black culture. For decades, it served as a major Black business and entertainment hub, with Lyons Avenue lined with grocery stores, barbershops, churches, and funeral homes. This was the neighborhood where prominent figures such as Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, civil rights activist Mickey Leland, and heavy- weight champion George Foreman grew up, and it fostered a strong sense of community and pride. But today, the Fifth Ward is one of Houston’s most economically depressed neighborhoods, facing population decline and gentrification pressures. New luxury developments are appearing alongside long- standing family homes, raising property values and creating concerns of displacement. In 2014, despite objections from local residents, the original Phillis Wheatley High School building, a significant landmark, was torn down. The school, once a centerpiece of Black education in the Fifth Ward, saw a significant shift in demographics and enrollment, a reflection of the changes affecting the neighborhood. Though many new projects promise affordable options, residents question whether they can maintain the history and integrity of the Fifth Ward amid the rush of development. Acres Homes: “44” Located in North Houston, Acres Homes has a unique legacy among the city’s Black neighborhoods. Known for its land sold by the acre, this community was originally de- veloped after World War I to provide affordable housing to Black families seeking home- ownership opportunities. Acres Homes has produced notable fifigures like rapper Slim ThThug, former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, and rapper Paul Wall. While the Third and Fifth Wards are closer to Houston’s downtown “inside the loop,” Acres Homes proudly represents the northside of Houston. Over the years, the neighborhood has seen a shift, with a growing Latino population and the construction of multi- story townhomes, which contrast sharply with the traditional one-story homes. Developers often argue that they’re offering affordable housing options, but the price tags of new developments have raised doubts among locals. With the area’s historic significance as a haven for Black homeowners, the pres- sure of development threat- ens the continuity of Acres Homes’ legacy. The Larger Picture: What Gentrification Means for Houston’s Historic Black Neighborhoods Gentrification in Houston’s Black communities represents more than just new housing projects or increased property values, it’s a direct threat to cultural heritage, community cohesion, and the sense of belonging that has long defined these neighborhoods. For Black residents in the Third Ward, Fifth Ward, and Acres Homes, gentrification often brings the possibility of displacement, the deletion of neighborhood landmarks, and the loss of spaces that have offered community, identity, and pride for generations. The stakes are high for Houston’s Black communities as gentrification accelerates. Each new development project represents a choice— whether to prioritize profit or protect the legacy and resilience of these neighborhoods. For the generations to come, the preservation of these cultural places will determine whether Houston remains a city that honors its diverse history or loses sight of the communities that built it. Latest Articles Dean Forbes Named Most Influential Black Briton NO MORE PASSIVE POLITICS ALLOWED HOUSTON TIRZSARE $1BILLION IN DEBT NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.