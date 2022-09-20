Fort Bend ISD (September 20, 2022) –Brittany Adams, a former student and cafeteria manager for Fort Bend ISD, was sworn in as a FBISD police officer on Monday, September 19 by FBISD Police Chief David Rider.
Adams worked at FBISD elementary school cafeterias for 11 years before deciding to make a drastic career change and become a police officer.
“I decided to become an officer because I want to be that courageous figure that I saw in officers as I attended Fort Bend ISD as a student,” Adams said. “I want to encourage the students of the district to be the best representation of themselves, while also protecting every person and thing that is a part of FBISD. I love this district, and that is why I returned as an adult and committed myself.”
Adams’ daughter, who currently attends Missouri City Middle School attended the ceremony to ceremoniously pin the badge on her mother.
