I was blessed to have a father who is loving, supportive, and who has always taken care of his family. I talk to my dad every day, sometimes more than once. I go to him for advice, guidance, and if I am having a bad day, I know he will have the right words to say. He was also my first example of how a woman should be treated. No matter what he had going on work wise, he also made sure we had everything we needed and that we knew we were loved.

Father’s Day was first celebrated in Washington on June 19, 1910. It wasn’t until 1972 (58 years after Mother’s Day) when Richard Nixon signed a proclamation that Father’s Day become a nation-wide holiday. In the United States, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, but in countries like Europe and Latin America, the celebration of fathers falls on March 19, which is St. Josephs Day, a traditional Catholic holiday.

Kids need their fathers. As I reflect on my youth, I learned so much from my dad. He has taught me many lessons about life that range from finances, relationships, religion, and the list goes on. Even in my adult life, I am still learning from him.

There are several roles that fall upon a father such as the protector, leader, provider, and much more. Being a parent is no easy task and there are many societal expectations that can make it hard for our fathers. There are also some misconceptions about fathers not doing their fair share of responsibilities. However, there are many fathers who take care of business when it comes to the kids, housework, and more. There are even some stay-at-home dads too.

Father’s Day is more than just celebrating fathers. It is also about encouraging and uplifting fathers to continue their journey of fatherhood. In the words of Ama Vanniarachchy, “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” Words can’t describe how much I love my dad and how much I appreciate everything he has done, and everything that he’s still doing for me. Thank you, dad. If you have a father figure in your life, related or non-related, be sure to tell them thank you for all that they do, and to all the dads, Happy Father’s Day!