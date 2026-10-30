October 30, 2026
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Texas State Revenues Modestly Rebound

  • in Daily Updates, Financial Management
Texas State Revenues Modestly Rebound
Image Credit: African American News & Issues

At Baker Institute, we have been monitoring Texas State revenues. Since the State’s fiscal year ends on August 31, we now have full-year data. It shows that after two years of drifting sideways, the State’s revenues resumed growing, albeit modestly. Revenue from all sources was up 3.2%, which roughly tracked inflation.

More promising, the State’s tax collections rose by 4.5%. Sales tax collections grew by 6.5%–above inflation and population growth.

The State continues to be very dependent on funding from the federal government. Last year, federal transfers were nearly a third of all State revenue. This is consistent with the share in recent years.

You can read all the details in this working paper we just published.

 

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