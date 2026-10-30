Guaranteed College Admission for More HISD Students

Houston ISD is expanding college opportunities for students through a new partnership with Houston Christian University (HCU), offering guaranteed admission to eligible HISD graduates.

HISD students who earn a minimum 3.0 unweighted GPA and complete three years of math coursework will qualify for guaranteed admission to HCU. The partnership aims to make college more accessible, as HISD students who receive automatic admissions are also guaranteed at least $64,000 in grants through HCU’s merit-based scholarships. Read more about the partnership here

The agreement builds on HISD’s existing guaranteed admission partnership with the University of Houston-Downtown, creating more opportunities for students to continue their education after graduation. Together, these partnerships support the District’s focus on preparing students for success beyond high school. Every Student. Future Ready.