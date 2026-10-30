October 30, 2026
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Statement by Sen. Borris L. Miles on Texas Attorney General’s Lawsuit Against Harris County Clerk’s Office

Statement by Sen. Borris L. Miles on Texas Attorney General’s Lawsuit Against Harris County Clerk’s Office
Image Credit: African American News & Issues

It is absolutely outrageous that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed this lawsuit against the Harris County Clerk’s Office! This is just another example of the Attorney General’s abuse of power.

Since resuming election administration duties in September 2023, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and her team have worked to deliver well-run, transparent, and fair elections. County Clerk Hudspeth has also been at the forefront of educating voters about changes in election law, voter registration, mail in ballots, when and where to vote in person, and other important election information.

I fully support Harris County Clerk Teneisha Hudspeth and her staff as they continue their work to educate voters and get out the vote in every corner of Harris County. Every eligible registered voter deserves access to accurate election information and the opportunity to make their voice heard.

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