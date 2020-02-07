Final farewell to ‘Mayor of Acres Home’ Ruby Mosley

Share this article



HOUSTON – One of Houston’s beloved, longtime civic leaders, Mrs. Ruby Lee Sanders Mosley, has died. Mosley, who is affectionately known as the “Mayor of Acres Home” or “The Little Warrior,” made her transition on the morning of Feb. 3 after an extended illness. She was 90.

Over many years, Mosley was always an integral figure in improving the quality of life in her community. She was involved with the creation the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center and was a member of numerous local organizations, including the Acres Home Advisory Committee, Acres Home Super Neighborhood, Houston Police Department Advisory Committee and the Gulf Coast Community Services Association. She was also named “Acres Homes Grande Dame of Community Activism,” due to her extended work in her community. She received other accolades including the Ruby Mosley Parental Technology Center opened on the grounds of M. C. Williams Middle School in 2004; and in 2001, the auditorium of the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center was named in her honor.

“Mrs. Mosley will be irreplaceable because of what she did in the community,” said Roy Douglas Malonson, publisher of African-American News&Issues. “What concerns me the most is that as our elders, who fought for all the opportunities these millennials are benefiting from, die out, who is going to carry on our legacy?”

Malonson feels the community will suffer when the strong leaders who paved the way are no longer here.

“This will be a major void in our Black race. Ruby was making calls from her sick bed encouraging people to register to vote. She knew how important our voice was.”

Mosley was born on April 25, 1929 in the small town of Mexia, Texas where she grew up. After graduating from high school, she attended Prairie View A & M University in Prairie View, TX. She was a woman of many talents. After moving to Houston in 1948, she enrolled at Franklin Beauty College and became a licensed beautician. She later completed courses at the University of Texas at Austin and University of Houston. Mosley went on to work as a health coordinator for 18 years at Gulf Coast Community Services, advocating to provide water, sewer and other city services to residents in the rural areas of Houston. Afterward, she joined the City of Houston’s Cuney Homes Housing Development as a Community Services supervisor for 13 years, providing essential services for senior citizens and children. She later retired in 1995.

Mosley was a long serving member of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in the Acres Home Community after joining in 1948.

She was married to her husband Melvin Mosley, for over 53 years and had three daughters.

Mosley’s legacy of long-time community service will live on forever. Arrangements are as follows:

Viewing and Wake:

Friday, Feb. 7

Noon – 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

970 Glenn Ave. – Houston, TX 77088

Funeral Services:

Saturday, Feb. 8

Additional viewing 9 – 11 a.m.

Funeral services start 11 a.m.

Community of Faith Church

1024 Pinemont Dr.

Houston, TX 77091