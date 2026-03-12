The Harris County Constable Office Precinct 7 Hosts Women in Law Enforcement Empowerment Conference

The Harris County Constable Office Precinct Seven and Constable James “Smokie” Phillips proudly present the First Annual Women in Law Enforcement Empowerment Conference: “Balancing the Front Line” on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Fountain of Life Center in Houston, TX.

This free conference is designed to support women deputies and dispatchers through engaging sessions, dynamic speakers, and meaningful discussions focused on professional growth, resilience, and creating balance in both career and life decisions. This conference promises to engage and empower with an experienced line up of speakers, engaging sessions ranging from self-care to financial empowerment. Attendees will be enlightened, transformed, and empowered to continue serving as first responders in Houston and cities across Texas.