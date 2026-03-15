State Representative Senfronia Thompson & The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD today broke ground on the Youth and Family Wellness Center, a new facility that will replace the existing Northeast Community Center, whose building sits in a floodplain and has experienced repeated flooding during major rain events.

The project reflects strong collaboration between state and local leaders. State Representative Senfronia Thompson played a key role in securing $10.5 million in funding to help make the project possible.

“Investments like this strengthen communities and ensure families have access to the resources they need to thrive,” said Representative Senfronia Thompson (District 141). “This center will serve as an important hub of support for all citizens in Northeast Houston, and I am proud to have helped bring this investment to the community.”

The new center will provide a safer, more resilient home for behavioral health services and the staff that provide them, while expanding access to care and family supports for youth and families across Northeast Houston.

“This project represents more than a new building — it represents our commitment to ensuring families can access critical behavioral health services in a safe, reliable, and welcoming environment,” said Wayne Young, CEO of The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. “Replacing a facility that has faced repeated flooding with a modern, resilient center allows us to better serve youth and families today while preparing for the needs of our growing community.”

Once completed, the Youth and Family Wellness Center will expand The Harris Center’s ability to provide behavioral health care, prevention programs, and family support services designed to strengthen families and improve outcomes for citizens in the region. The center will offer accessible behavioral health care for people of all ages, health and wellness classes and resources, a large community room for events, and expanded space to better serve the growing number of residents in need of support.

Located in Harris County Precinct One, the center will serve residents across Northeast Houston and surrounding neighborhoods. The new facility will provide a modern, resilient environment designed to better meet the growing needs of families and ensure access to services that support mental health, stability, and overall wellbeing.

About The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD is the public behavioral health authority for Harris County, providing mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disability services to more than 80,000 people each year across more than 80 service locations. The Harris Center works to improve the lives of individuals and families through accessible, high-quality care and community partnerships.