March 25, 2026
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Over Half-A-Million Black Men Have Lost their Jobs in Just 4 months – REGISTER FOR THE BLACK MALE SUMMIT TODAY!

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Over Half-A-Million Black Men Have Lost their Jobs in Just 4 months - REGISTER FOR THE BLACK MALE SUMMIT TODAY!

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over half a million Black men have lost their jobs in just four months. If this trend continues or increases 1.5 to  2 million Black men will be jobless by the end of the year. The time for unity, collective action and group economics is NOW!

When a man can no longer feed his family he is more prone to deep states of depression and resorting to criminal behavior in order to make ends meet. This is exactly what the prison system wants.

ADMISSION IS FREE!

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