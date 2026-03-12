MAM Houston Celebrates Grand Opening of Hamill Education and Workforce Training Center

Multi-Day Event to Feature Financial Workshops by Bank of America, Job Fair, and Community Health Services

WHAT:

Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM)Â invites the community and members of the press to the grand opening event festivities of the Hamill Education and Workforce Training Center at its Spring Branch Campus. This new facility marks a significant expansion of MAMâ€™s mission to provide Houstonians with the tools, education, and support needed to build stable, hope-filled futures.

As part of the celebration, Bank of America is bringing its mobile financial center.

The on-site hub will offer free and convenient financial education and advice from specialists and credit counselors on managing finances to help families and business owners build their financial acumen on how to save, spend, borrow, and invest to reach their goals. RSVP for the free financial workshops atÂ bankofamerica.com/register.

WHY:Â Bank of America has been a long-time partner of MAM through several initiatives and programs, including awarding it theÂ Neighborhood Builder Award, partnering as part of itsÂ Â Student Leaders program, and providing employee volunteers as well as general operating support for MAMâ€™s workforce development programs.

WHO:

Sonja Gee, President & CEO, Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM)

Shannah Stephens, SVP, Community Banking Strategy Executive, Bank of America

Dennis Johnson, Region Executive, Bank of America Houston

Community members, local entrepreneurs and job seekers

WHEN:

Full schedule can be accessedÂ here. Wednesday, March 18 from 1 â€“ 5 p.m. Media interviews will be available upon request. Please RSVPÂ here . Thursday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m. Friday, March 20 from 1:00 – 5 p.m.



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WHERE:

MAM Spring Branch Campus

1625 Blalock Road Houston, TX 77080

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VISUALS:Â * Ribbon-cutting atmosphere at the brand-new, modern facility

Bank of Americaâ€™s Mobile Financial Center

Dozens of Houstonians participating in the on-site Job Fair

The “Innova” Entrepreneur pop-up market and food trucks

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About MAM Houston

Since 1983,Â Memorial Assistance MinistriesÂ has partnered with hardworking Houstonians to build stable lives, and hope-filled futures. In 2025 alone, MAM served over 21,000 individuals, helping 450 people obtain jobs and providing essential benefits and healthcare support to thousands.Â MAM provides assistance, resources, and hope to individuals and families in the Greater Houston community so they can thrive and realize their full potential. Through their bundled services, they help clients gain skills, resources, and connections that support economic mobility and break multi-generational cycles of poverty. MAM works collaboratively with individuals, foundations, faith communities, and businesses to fulfill its mission of partnering with hardworking Houstonians to build healthy, stable lives and hope-filled communities. For more information about MAM, visitÂ www.mamhouston.org.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the worldâ€™s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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