MAM Houston & BofA to Host Grand Opening Festivities in Celebration of New Hamill Education and Workforce Training Center

As part of the three-day celebration, community members will have access to:

With overÂ 40%Â of Houstonâ€™s families struggling to make ends meet, the need for effective workforce training and financial education has never been greater. On March 18,Â Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM)Â is answering that call with the Grand Opening of the Hamill Education and Workforce Training Center.

MAMâ€™s new transformation hub is designed to break the cycle of poverty. The three-day celebration features:

Financial empowerment workshops hosted by Bank of America

An on-site Job Fair and entrepreneur showcase

Vital community services including immunizations and tax preparation assistance

Below is a media advisory with details on the grand opening festivities and time to connect with MAM and BofA executives on the expansion that will support the Spring Branch community and help thousands more Houstonians find stable employment.

Would you be interested in attending the grand opening or sending a crew to cover the programming on March 18?Â Please RSVPÂ here.