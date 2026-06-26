Free Cultural Connection & Fellowship Event with Dr. Glenn Chambers

As the summer approaches, we have a wonderful opportunity to grow, connect, and strengthen our understanding of the many cultures within our communities. This is a great chance to listen, learn, engage, and embrace C.H.A.N.G.E. through meaningful conversation with one of our former Junior Knights, Dr. Glenn Chambers.

Please join us for this free event:

“Black and Hispanic Cultural Connections: Shared History Through Migration and Catholicism”

This discussion will explore the rich connections between Black and Hispanic cultures and the important role faith and migration have played in shaping our shared history.

We encourage everyone to attend and take part in this inspiring and educational conversation. This event is free and open to all.

We look forward to seeing you there!