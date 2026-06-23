Accommodation prices on the
June 24, 2026
Targeted Advertising
Download Media-Kit

MENU

Contact

Events

Login

Targeted Advertising
Download Media-Kit

FBISD 2026 Annual Vendor Fair

  • in Daily Updates, Events
FBISD 2026 Annual Vendor Fair

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM (doors open at 1:30 PM)
Location: Wheeler Fieldhouse
16403 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas

Please be advised that additional parking is available at First Colony Mall and AMC Theater.

Shuttle buses will be provided to transport attendees to and from the venue, including one wheelchair-accessible bus to ensure accessibility for all participants.

For your convenience, please plan to arrive early to allow time for parking and shuttle transportation. Event signage and staff will be available to assist with directions upon arrival.

If you have any questions or require additional information or accommodations, please do not hesitate to contact me.

We appreciate your attendance and look forward to seeing you at the event.

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
* indicates required

Create a free account, or log in below.

Gain unlimited access to free articles.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Search