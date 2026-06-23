FBISD 2026 Annual Vendor Fair

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM (doors open at 1:30 PM)

Location: Wheeler Fieldhouse

16403 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas

Please be advised that additional parking is available at First Colony Mall and AMC Theater.

Shuttle buses will be provided to transport attendees to and from the venue, including one wheelchair-accessible bus to ensure accessibility for all participants.

For your convenience, please plan to arrive early to allow time for parking and shuttle transportation. Event signage and staff will be available to assist with directions upon arrival.

If you have any questions or require additional information or accommodations, please do not hesitate to contact me.

We appreciate your attendance and look forward to seeing you at the event.