Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church, located in Historic Independence Heights, is celebrating 75 years!

Praise in the Parking,” scheduled for April 19, will bring families, neighbors, and friends together for outdoor worship and community connection. Food Trucks Onsite with Meals for Purchase, Games for the Kids, Fun & Fellowship. The celebration will reach its height on May 17 at 10 a.m. with the grand 75th Anniversary Worship Service. Attendees are invited to dress in their Sunday best as the church reflects on its history and looks forward to continued unity, growth, and service.

Located at 803 East 36th Street in Houston, Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church welcomes all who wish to participate in its anniversary events. Additional information is available at BVMBC.org and through the church’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

With 75 years of “Faith that Rooted and Love that Cares,” Bella Vista Missionary Baptist Church remains committed to nurturing relationships, strengthening Independence Heights, and uplifting future generations.