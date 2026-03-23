Aldine ISD Hosts Choice School Festival – March 28

Aldine Independent School District invites members of the media to attend and cover the Choice Schools Festival on Saturday, March 28, at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center. The festival highlights more than 30 Choice Schools offering specialized programs from pre-K through high school, giving families a unique opportunity to explore multiple schools in one location.

Families will be able to:

â€¢ Speak directly with principals, teachers and program leaders

â€¢ Learn about programs across all grade levels

â€¢ Enjoy student performances and demonstrations

â€¢ Explore the many pathways available to Aldine students

Aldine ISD is offering media representatives the opportunity to tour three Choice SchoolsÂ during the week of March 23Â ahead of the event. Featured schools include:

â€¢Â HEAL at Nimitz High School,Â a health education and learning program designed for medical pathways in partnership with Memorial Hermann

â€¢Â Young Womenâ€™s Leadership Academy (YWLA), serving girls in grades 6-12 with an emphasis on college preparation, leadership and STEM

â€¢Â Hinojosa Primary School, which offers a two-way dual-language program open to students entering kindergarten

WHEN:

Saturday, March 28

10 a.m. â€“ 1 p.m.

WHERE:

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

1865 Aldine Bender Road (FM 525)

Houston, TX 77032