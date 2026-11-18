Get ready for an unforgettable Christmas experience! The Community Of Faith Church presents “Africa Saved the Savior.” It is written and produced by Bishop Dr. James Dixon, II and Ashley Tamar Davis. The plot exposes an astonishing truth: a narcissistic king who is determined to kill the Baby Jesus. Africa was the chosen place to hide him to save his life. Not only does God use Africa to save the Savior, but this same Savior reveals a bright light of hope for the whole world.

You do NOT want to miss this amazing Christmas production! It will be filled with joy, excitement, and beautiful performances. This Broadway style musical production will feature renown cast members such as Ashley Tamar Davis (actress with Tyler Perry, Kathy Taylor (psalmist/actress), Nephew Tommy (comedian), David Michael Wyatt, Whitney Jefferson, Kyle Ward, Alexis Sharpe, Foster Davis, Isaish Carey, and co-creator Dr. James Dixon, II.

This musical production will occur at The Community Of Faith Church, 1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Texas 77091 in the King’s Dome Cathedral. The true spirit of the Christmas season will occur two show times. The first show is Friday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 pm and the second show is Sunday, December 20, 2026, at 5:30 pm. Tickets are pre-sale $35 until midnight of December 1, 2026.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and come ready to enjoy a wonderful time. For more information, email info@AfricaSavedtheSavior.com. Trust me, this is one event you will be glad you attended! Mark your calendar and make plans to be there. We look forward to seeing you! The link to reserve your seats is www.AfricaSavedtheSavior.com/