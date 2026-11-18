HISD Board of Managers Reaffirms Commitment to a Smooth Transition to Elected Governance

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) Board of Managers remains committed to a smooth and constructive transition to elected governance while continuing to act in the best interests of students and the District’s long-term future.

The Board of Managers recognizes the importance of preserving the incoming elected Board’s authority and flexibility to make decisions about the District’s future, including the ability to reconsider or reverse decisions made during the transition.

To that end, HISD has cancelled the process of receiving bids for all surplus properties and will not enter into any new contracts. Decisions regarding the sale of surplus properties and new contracts will be left to the incoming elected Board.

The Board of Managers looks forward to continued collaboration with elected trustees to ensure a successful transition that protects the academic progress achieved by HISD students and teachers while allowing the incoming Board to establish its own priorities and direction for the District.