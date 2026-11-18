Takeaways from 2026 HBCU Football Polls, Week 11:

Coaches Poll

Alabama A&M Reclaims No. 2: After a commanding 35-6 victory over Texas Southern, the Bulldogs surged three spots, jumping from No. 5 back to No. 2 as the former Nos. 2 – 4 teams all lost. A win Saturday at Mississippi Valley State and the Hornets will wrap up the SWAC East

The Hornets Sting JSU: Alabama State made one of the most impressive leaps of the week, rising from No. 9 to No. 5. Their massive 20-13 victory over Jackson State not only propelled them up the board but knocked the Tigers down two spots to No. 4

Prairie View Vaults into the Top 3: The Panthers leaped three spots to No. 3 following their 13-10 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That result completely flipped their positions, as the Golden Lions tumbled down to No. 6.