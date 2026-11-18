Takeaways from 2026 HBCU Football Polls, Week 11:
Coaches Poll
- 18th year of the BOXTOROW HBCU FCS Coaches Poll
- South Carolina State Primed to Repeat as HBCU National Champs: The Bulldogs defeated South Carolina State 38-24 in the de facto MEAC championship game to claim the MEAC crown for the third straight year. SCSU received all of the first place votes
-
Alabama A&M Reclaims No. 2: After a commanding 35-6 victory over Texas Southern, the Bulldogs surged three spots, jumping from No. 5 back to No. 2 as the former Nos. 2 – 4 teams all lost. A win Saturday at Mississippi Valley State and the Hornets will wrap up the SWAC East
-
The Hornets Sting JSU: Alabama State made one of the most impressive leaps of the week, rising from No. 9 to No. 5. Their massive 20-13 victory over Jackson State not only propelled them up the board but knocked the Tigers down two spots to No. 4
-
Prairie View Vaults into the Top 3: The Panthers leaped three spots to No. 3 following their 13-10 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. That result completely flipped their positions, as the Golden Lions tumbled down to No. 6.
-
Southern Climbs the Ladder: The Jaguars took full advantage of a chaotic weekend in the SWAC. Coming off a strong 41-28 win over Alcorn State, Southern climbed three spots to No. 7, pushing the Braves down four spots to No. 8
Media Poll
- 20th year of the BOXTOROW HBCU Football Media Poll
-
South Carolina State Nears Perfection: South Carolina State secured 19 of the 20 first-place votes, finishing just one point shy of a unanimous sweep.
-
Jackson State’s Stumble Reshapes the Top Tier: Jackson State took the hardest hit of the week, plummeting four spots from No. 2 down to No. 6. Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M capitalized on this massive shift, surging into the No. 2 and No. 3 spots
-
Virginia Union and Benedict Hold the Line: Virginia Union captured the lone remaining first-place vote to secure No. 4 after defeating Johnson C. Smith 15-14 in the CIAA championship game, successfully fending off Benedict at No. 5; the Tigers defeated Kentucky State 52-45 in overtime in the SIAC championship game
-
Fresh Faces Crash the Bottom Half: Alabama State and Southern forced their way into the rankings this week, debuting at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively
The HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by BOXTOROW. The coaches poll, in its 18th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches, and the media poll, in its 20th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.
2026 HBCU FCS Coaches Poll
Week 11
(Records through November 14, 2026)
|Rank
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Previous Rank
|1
|South Carolina State (18)
|9-2
|180
|1
|2
|Alabama A&M
|8-3
|160
|5
|3
|Prairie View A&M
|6-5
|131
|6
|4
|Jackson State
|7-3
|113
|2
|5
|Alabama State
|6-4
|104
|9
|6
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|6-4
|73
|3
|7
|Southern
|6-5
|70
|10
|8
|Alcorn State
|6-5
|41
|4
|9
|North Carolina Central
|5-6
|40
|8
|10
|Delaware State
|6-5
|29
|7
Others receiving votes: North Carolina A&T (5-6) 20, Howard (5-6) 14, Morgan State (6-5) 12, Grambling State (5-5) 3.
(1st place votes in parentheses)
2026 HBCU Football Media Poll
Week 11
(Records through November 14, 2026)
|Rank
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Previous Rank
|1
|South Carolina State (19)
|9-2
|199
|1
|2
|Alabama A&M
|8-3
|165
|3
|3
|Prairie View A&M
|6-5
|140
|4
|4
|Virginia Union (1)
|10-1
|117
|5
|5
|Benedict
|10-1
|104
|6
|6
|Jackson State
|7-3
|97
|2
|7
|Alabama State
|6-4
|54
|NR
|8
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|6-4
|46
|7
|9
|Southern
|6-5
|44
|NR
|10
|North Carolina Central
|5-6
|31
|8
Others receiving votes: Johnson C. Smith (8-3) 29, Kentucky State (8-3) 25, Alcorn State (6-5) 21, Fayetteville State (8-3) 11, Morgan State (6-5) 4, Howard (5-6) 4, Delaware State (6-5) 3, North Carolina A&T (5-6) 3, Edward Waters (7-4) 2, Central State (6-4) 1.
(1st place votes in parentheses)