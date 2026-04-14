Lone Star College System achieves national recognition with Level II arboretum accreditation

Lone Star College System has been awarded Level II accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum, recognizing its development as a multi-campus arboretum and its contributions to education, sustainability and community engagement across the region.

The LSCS Arboretum spans the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Trees across seven LSCS campuses have been mapped, digitally identified and incorporated into a shared species database, creating a resource that documents regional ecological diversity and supports long-term stewardship of campus landscapes.

“ArbNet accreditation gives us both recognition and momentum,” said Sarah Morgan, Ph.D., LSC-CyFair professor of biology and environmental sciences, and LSCS Arboretum Committee co-lead. “It strengthens our ability to grow the arboretum as a shared, living, interdisciplinary resource—one that supports student learning, sustainability and deeper connections between our campuses and communities. More importantly, it marks the beginning of what we can build together.”

The arboretum reflects the ecological transitions of the region—from coastal prairie and wetlands to pine-hardwood forests—and includes a wide range of native and adapted tree species. In a rapidly urbanizing environment, these landscapes contribute to heat mitigation, habitat support and climate resilience. Campuses also feature walking trails, community gardens and a Moon Tree grown from seeds flown on a NASA mission.

The project supports course-based activities, student projects and co-curricular engagement, and is being actively developed as an interdisciplinary resource for students across a range of programs. Learn more at ArbNet.org/Morton-Register/ Lone-Star-College-System- Arboretum .

More than 30 participants across the system contributed to the effort, including faculty, staff, students, community members and external partners.

The initiative was led by long-term faculty member Ruth McDonald, LSC-CyFair adjunct ESOL professor, whose vision initiated and guided its development, with system-level leadership provided by Lee Ann Nutt, Ed.D., LSC-Tomball president. Key contributions also came from Buck Buchanan, LSC-CyFair geography professor, who provided GIS mapping and technical documentation, and Mike Tolman, LSC-CyFair facilities supervisor, who offered arborist and horticultural expertise. Mercer Arboretum & Botanic Gardens and Texas Association of Botanical Gardens & Arboreta provided specialist support in tree identification.

The community can learn more at the Sustainability Day Summit on April 20 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join students, faculty and sustainability experts for industry-led panel discussions, networking opportunities and interactive displays. Visit LoneStar.edu/Sustainability for more information.

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