Earl Carl Institute at Texas Southern Receives $300,000 Grant to Expand Heirs’ Property and Estate Planning Services in Northeast Houston

The Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy at Texas Southern University has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Rockwell Fund to expand their heirs’ property and estate planning services in Houston’s Kashmere Gardens community over the next two years.

The new award comes in addition to a $300,000 grant received from the Rockwell Fund in 2025, further strengthening the Institute’s efforts to address legal barriers that threaten housing stability and generational wealth preservation for residents.

“Heirs’ property challenges disproportionately affect Black families and low-to-moderate income households, limiting their ability to build and preserve generational wealth while increasing vulnerability to property loss,” said Sarah Guidry, executive director of the Earl Carl Institute. “Through this work, we aim to help families stabilize ownership, protect their homes, and preserve long-term wealth in Kashmere Gardens. Through this program, we will help families with inherited properties secure tax exemptions, home repairs, and disaster relief. We will also provide services to help prevent foreclosures, confirm family agreements to keep family property in the family, and prevent the loss of the family legacy to predatory investors who intentionally target Black family properties. We are grateful to the Rockwell Fund for its partnership in advancing this important effort.”

To expand access to services, the grant will support the placement of a dedicated attorney who will meet weekly with community members at a central facility in the community. This consistent, community-based legal presence is designed to reduce barriers to legal assistance, build trust among residents, and provide timely guidance on title clearing, probate alternatives, estate planning, and other legal matters affecting property ownership and housing stability.

Through education, legal assistance, and proactive planning, the program will empower residents to navigate complex property and estate matters more effectively.

By embedding legal services directly within a familiar and accessible community setting, the Earl Carl Institute aims to ensure that residents receive practical legal support before issues escalate into crises.