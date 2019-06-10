Blanson Career and Technical Education HS Has Program Openings for Incoming Students in 2019-2020

Most of the 17 programs are near capacity. However, there are six programs that still have spots available.

If you are interested in the oil and gas industry, choose the Instrumentation and Process Control Technology program. Students delve into engineering, computer programming, and learn to troubleshoot problems. Process control technicians can earn up to $150,000 a year with an associate degree.

Distribution and Logistics is a high-paying career. Logistics coordinators can earn $85,000 while transportation analysts can earn $70,000.

Machining can lead to many possibilities. The average salary in precision machining is $56,000. With additional training and education, mechanical engineers can earn $67,000 while tool and die makers earn $61,000.

Interested incoming ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students should visit the Blanson CTEHS website to complete an online application today. The application is available in English and Spanish.

Several of the 17 programs are filling to near capacity. However, there are still a few programs with plenty of seats available. Potential candidates will be strongly considered on a space-available basis for these programs.

6 Programs With High-Paying Potential NOT to Overlook

• Collision Repair

• Diesel Technology

• Distribution & Logistics

• HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology)

• Machining

• Process Control & Instrumentation Technology

Visit the Blanson CTE HS website to learn more about the programs. Follow the campus on Twitter at @BlansonCTEHS.

Students interested in attending Blanson CTEHS should consider a first choice program as well as a second choice and third choice program. The Admissions Committee will mostly consider students for their first choice program and will review them for their second or third choice if they are unable to accept them for their first choice.

A 3-Step Admission Process

• Complete an application online.

• Accepted applicants will be notified via Email. The campus will send email to the email address the applicant’s include on their application.

• Students and parents/legal guardians must attend a Commitment Night session (Blanson CTEHS staff will provide dates/locations to candidates.). This is an important step in the process. By attending this event and signing the Commitment

Contract, the students will secure their place in the program.

Call 281.591.4950 if you have questions about any of the programs or would like to visit the campus.

Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.