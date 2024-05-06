Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin Strike Faith-Based Film Deal with Netflix

[Photo: Perry: Braylen Dion / Franklin: Brian K Freeman Jr. ]

Tyler Perry, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the “Madea” series, and DeVon Franklin, a successful producer known for “Miracles From Heaven” and “Flamin’ Hot,” have joined forces in a new multi-year, multi-picture first-look deal with Netflix. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Perry’s creative partnership with the streaming giant, allowing him to work with Franklin to produce faith-based films.

The agreement builds upon Perry’s previous work with Netflix, where he signed a first-look film deal in October 2023. This new partnership now encompasses a broader scope, including scripted and unscripted television projects. With their combined experience in the film industry, Perry and Franklin are poised to bring a fresh wave of uplifting stories to Netflix’s extensive global audience.

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” Perry stated in a press release. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

Franklin echoed Perry’s enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing their long-standing friendship and shared vision. “Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance, and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world,” he said.

The first film under the new deal, titled “R&B,” is a modern retelling of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz. Written by Mike Elliott (“Brown Sugar,” “Just Wright,” “Like Mike”) and Cory Tynan (“Play’d: A Hip Hop Story”), the film is set in Tennessee and follows a young woman who leaves the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow. In the process, she discovers the love of her life and gains the mother figure she never had.

Niija Kuykendall, Netflix’s Vice President of Film, expressed her excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the impact Perry and Franklin could have on the faith-based genre. “Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members,” Kuykendall stated.

Perry’s upcoming projects with Netflix include “Six Triple Eight,” starring Kerry Washington, and the drama series “Beauty in Black.” His past collaborations with the platform have garnered significant attention, with “Mea Culpa,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” and “A Madea Homecoming” achieving considerable success.

Meanwhile, Franklin continues to build on the momentum of “Flamin’ Hot,” which became the most-watched streaming premiere for Searchlight via Hulu and won the 2023 SXSW Headliners Audience Award. He is also working on a romantic comedy titled “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex,” based on Michael Todd’s bestselling book, with Amazon Studios.

Together, Perry and Franklin aim to inspire audiences with their unique stories of faith, hope, and love, leveraging Netflix’s platform to reach a global audience. This partnership represents a promising development in the ongoing evolution of faith-based filmmaking.