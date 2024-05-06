Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin Strike Faith-Based Film Deal with Netflix

Tyler Perry, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the “Madea” series, and DeVon Franklin, a successful producer known for “Miracles From Heaven” and “Flamin’ Hot,” have joined forces in a new multi-year, multi-picture first-look deal with Netflix. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Perry’s creative partnership with the streaming giant, allowing him to work with Franklin to produce faith-based films.
The agreement builds upon Perry’s previous work with Netflix, where he signed a first-look film deal in October 2023. This new partnership now encompasses a broader scope, including scripted and unscripted television projects. With their combined experience in the film industry, Perry and Franklin are poised to bring a fresh wave of uplifting stories to Netflix’s extensive global audience.
“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” Perry stated in a press release. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”
Franklin echoed Perry’s enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing their long-standing friendship and shared vision. “Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance, and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world,” he said.
The first film under the new deal, titled “R&B,” is a modern retelling of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz. Written by Mike Elliott (“Brown Sugar,” “Just Wright,” “Like Mike”) and Cory Tynan (“Play’d: A Hip Hop Story”), the film is set in Tennessee and follows a young woman who leaves the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow. In the process, she discovers the love of her life and gains the mother figure she never had.
Niija Kuykendall, Netflix’s Vice President of Film, expressed her excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the impact Perry and Franklin could have on the faith-based genre. “Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members,” Kuykendall stated.
Perry’s upcoming projects with Netflix include “Six Triple Eight,” starring Kerry Washington, and the drama series “Beauty in Black.” His past collaborations with the platform have garnered significant attention, with “Mea Culpa,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” and “A Madea Homecoming” achieving considerable success.
Meanwhile, Franklin continues to build on the momentum of “Flamin’ Hot,” which became the most-watched streaming premiere for Searchlight via Hulu and won the 2023 SXSW Headliners Audience Award. He is also working on a romantic comedy titled “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex,” based on Michael Todd’s bestselling book, with Amazon Studios.
Together, Perry and Franklin aim to inspire audiences with their unique stories of faith, hope, and love, leveraging Netflix’s platform to reach a global audience. This partnership represents a promising development in the ongoing evolution of faith-based filmmaking.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.