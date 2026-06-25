Aldine ISD Reports Significant Multi-Year Growth on EOC Exams

Aldine Independent School District announced today that its students have achieved substantial gains on the 2026 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) End-of-Course (EOC) exams. Aldine is prioritizing the “Meets Grade Level” standard or above as its primary measure of success. This standard identifies students who have demonstrated a strong understanding of the subject matter and are well-prepared for the next grade level and future postsecondary success. The 2026 results show a continued trend of academic acceleration for Aldine ISD, which has posted double-digit gains in combined EOC scores since 2024.

These gains across all five tested subjects reflect a district-wide focus on instructional excellence.

“The sustained progress we are seeing in our EOC results is a testament to the hard work of our students and the unwavering dedication of our high school teachers and staff who are providing high-quality instruction for every student, every day,” said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney. “By focusing on grade-level mastery, we are ensuring that students in Aldine ISD are building the academic foundation necessary for success in college, career, military and life. This three-year growth trend reflects our intentional investments in teacher effectiveness and our shared belief that all students can grow academically.”

These results reflect Aldine ISD’s commitment to the priorities outlined in the district’s strategic plan: ensuring every student receives a high-quality education that provides them with more than a high school diploma, but with choices and opportunities. As the district continues its work to accelerate learning and expand opportunities, Aldine ISD continues to advance its vision of providing extraordinary educational experiences that empower every student to succeed.