Aldine ISD Reports Significant Multi-Year Growth on EOC Exams

Three-Year Performance Highlights (Meets Grade Level or Above):
- U.S. History: Aldine ISD’s performance grew by 9 percentage points over three years, while the state average saw a 1-point decline in the same period.
- Algebra I: Aldine ISD achieved a 17-point gain since 2023, nearly doubling the state’s 9-point increase.
- Biology: Aldine ISD saw a 21-percentage point increase, outperforming the state’s 14-point growth.
- English II: Aldine ISD’s growth of 10 points more than doubled the state’s 4-point improvement.
- English I: Aldine ISD increased by 5 points, while the state average grew by only 1 point.
“The sustained progress we are seeing in our EOC results is a testament to the hard work of our students and the unwavering dedication of our high school teachers and staff who are providing high-quality instruction for every student, every day,” said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney. “By focusing on grade-level mastery, we are ensuring that students in Aldine ISD are building the academic foundation necessary for success in college, career, military and life. This three-year growth trend reflects our intentional investments in teacher effectiveness and our shared belief that all students can grow academically.”
These results reflect Aldine ISD’s commitment to the priorities outlined in the district’s strategic plan: ensuring every student receives a high-quality education that provides them with more than a high school diploma, but with choices and opportunities. As the district continues its work to accelerate learning and expand opportunities, Aldine ISD continues to advance its vision of providing extraordinary educational experiences that empower every student to succeed.