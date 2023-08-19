Reading comprehension is the developmental foundation of a quality education. Libraries are places where students go to read, research, and write class assignments. Is Mike Miles intellectually, educationally, and spiritually qualified and mentally equipped to be an effective Superintendent of HISD? Does Mike Miles understand the Southern Association accreditation standards for a public school district or any other type of school district? Hence, all school district types have quality control standards for learning development.

Apparently, Superintendent Miles is looking for detention space in all the wrong places for students with behavioral problems. Turning libraries into Detention Centers does not solve the issue of students with disciplinary problems. Shame, shame, shame on so-called professional educators who are masquerading as educators without absolutely understanding the importance of libraries. Superintendent Miles’s decision concerning libraries is a misguided example of miseducation administrative insanity.

In fact, HISD’s decision to eliminate libraries at (28) schools transforming them into Reform Schools is a prime example of a malnutrition of the brain idea that creates problems, not solve learning problems. Additionally, (57) other schools will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. A statement from Superintendent Miles enunciated that: “We understand the significance of certain programs associated with libraries and we will strive to maintain those valuable offerings.” However, the question must be asked: do they spiritually, educationally, and most of all, intellectually understand the role and importance of libraries? This must be said, Superintendent Miles does have 20/20 vision on what is taking place in HISD, but a one-man unilaterally decision of such a monumental magnitude without community input is about as bone headed as it gets. Jesus was GOD in the flesh. He had twelve men that he conferred with before initiating a mission. Superintendent Miles if Jesus had twelve men you need at least (24). Hallelujah to GOD! Just maybe TEA is making the decisions, not Miles?

Oftentimes, students with behavioral problems are students who cannot read and comprehend. Above all, these students usually have family related dysfunctional issues associated with their behavioral problems. Thus, Alternative Schools in HISD were created to assist students with behavioral issues but were closed. The question is why were they closed? Students usually misbehave as a basis for camouflaging and masking their inability to read and comprehend on grade level. Reading is developmental, spiritual, and mental. Students who cannot read by five have a (95%) chance of not ever reading and comprehending at grade level throughout their public-school years.

Symbols motivate human behavior: good or bad. A library is a good symbol, simply because reading is spiritually developmental. Reading promotes self-introspection. In fact, the Bible declares: “Blessed is he that readeth,” (Revelation 1: 3a). Reading is the foundation of analytical thinking. Parenthetically, I might add, the CROSS of Jesus Christ is a positive symbol of God’s grace, mercy, and redemption. However, what God meant for good the devil and the KKK boldly represent as evil. Is HISD in transforming libraries into detention centers turning a good educational image into a bad prison-like detention system image?

HISD, God has an answer for devilish ignorance of the TRUTH, and it is recorded in the book of Habakkuk, Chapter 2 verses 2-3: “Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry” (Habakkuk 2: 2-3). Superintendent Miles you mean well, and Houston desires that you perform well, but you cannot improve HISD by yourself operating as a Lone Ranger. You are not Almighty GOD, you need help (everybody), and TSU and Prairie View are available to you as well as HISD. Selah.