Dual Credit for All grant growing Career and Technical Education enrollment at Lone Star College-North Harris

Spread the love

HOUSTON (Jan. 12, 2022) – The Greater Texas Foundation awarded the four-year, $200,000 Dual Credit for All grant to Lone Star College-North Harris to reach local high school students.

The grant focuses on Aldine and Spring ISD students pursuing a certificate in one of five Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs: Automotive Service Technician Certificate I, Computer-Aided Design, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Occupational Entry Certificate Level I, First Line Logistics Leader Certificate Level I, and Shielded Metal Arc Welding Certificate Level I.

“LSC-North Harris will serve additional students by covering the program costs, which can often be expensive for many of our students,” said Cathleen Tyson-Ferrol, Director, Educational Services and Partnerships. “This grant will help increase the supply of students pursuing CTE certification to meet the demands of the Houston economy while exposing additional students to stackable educational options after they obtain level I certification.”

The purpose of the grant is to:

Increase Dual Credit enrollment by 23%

Enroll 70 additional economically distressed students into CTE courses

Increase Dual Credit CTE completion by 20%

Increase Aldine and Spring ISD College, Career, and Military Readiness funding by an additional $350,000

Registration for the spring semester is underway at LSC-North Harris with classes beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visit LoneStar.edu/LearnMore to register, or schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor. Students can also attend our Super Saturday registration event on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Student Services Building. Staff will be on hand providing admissions, advising, financial aid, and payment assistance.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.