Dr. Alton Smith nominated for prestigious award

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Alton Smith, who has just been nominated to receive Sam Houston State University’s College of Education Distinguished Educator of the Year Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize and honor alumni educators who have made a significant contribution to the field of education.

Smith, who currently works at the University of St. Thomas, is the former board chairman for Lone Star College, and was also a member of the Aldine Independent School District Board of Trustees.

A ceremony recognizing award winners and nominees will be held in the Lowman Student Center Ballroom on Saturday, March 5, 2022.