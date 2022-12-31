Double minded individuals tend to be confused in all their ways, because they are halted between opinions: God’s Truth and the devil lie. In American society, we are experiencing an unparalleled pandemic of misinformation based upon GOP (RED) lies, false theories, alternative facts, and a bold devilish attitude.

Wisdom is not only about knowledge, but also about the ability to make wise decisions in difficult situations. James the brother of Jesus declared, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways” (James 1: 5-8). A classic example is Elon Musk. America, make no mistake about it, “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14: 11). God has warned us concerning the evil of greed, vanity, and gluttony. Greed and gluttony invariably produce selfishness. Selfishness is counterproductive to civility and decency in any society, and especially in a multicultural democratic society. Thus, double mindedness invariably makes individuals their own worst enemy.

Double mindedness in American society has instigated a cultural war based upon White Privilege Vanity. God’s words of inspiration have asked every individual to,“Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God” (Romans 12: 2). God has allowed us through others to observe, understand, and to be warned of the perils of double mindedness. “For I say through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans 12: 3).

Will someone please tell Christian Right Evangelicals, MAGA-GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, Elon Musk-Twitter, some spiritually misguided Blacks such as Kayne West, and some other spiritually misguided minorities. In a multi-cultural democratic society, it’s okay for individuals to disagree, but it is insanity to become violently disagreeable. There is only one TRUTH in a democracy, and it shall always prevail, because it is grounded in God’s spiritual truth and constitutional moral order.

Doubleminded individuals do not desire to discuss political governing issues in a spiritual, logically, and intelligent manner, because they cannot accept the TRUTH. Individuals such as, Marjorie Taylor Greene, desire to subvert, distort, and create confusion based upon ungodly theories, and alternative facts. Representative Greene is a classic example of why racism drives individuals insane. All Godfearing Americans must ask this eternal question of themselves: “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16: 26)

Double Minded individuals do not know God, and when you do not know God individuals will make choices as though this life is all there is. This physical life is only an introduction to eternity. “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9: 27). Selah.