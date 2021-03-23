Commentary: Double-Minded Males

Spread the love

















Wisdom is knowledge that comes from God; but more importantly, wisdom is the ability to make wise decisions in difficult circumstances. This is why spiritually wise individuals pray for understanding. Therefore, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord. A doubled minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1: 5-8). God-fearing Christians should never spiritually grope in darkness for answers just ask God to guide choices. Life is about choices. Choices have consequences: good or bad. Asking God for spiritual enlightenment is asking to become Christlike.

Question: why are there so many double-minded males in 21st century America? Has it become too spiritually difficult to live as a God-fearing man in 21st century secularized America? That is, live from the inside (internally) to the outside (externally). Double-minded-males sever their conscience from the reality of God in order to physically exist, not spiritually/creatively live. Consequently, secularized American culture frequently and boldly promote double-minded-males in commercial TV ADS; especially Black males. The question is WHY? Is it because if you emasculate the males of a race you destroy that race, because females are the carriers of culture! And, rebirth (procreation) is divinely ordained and occurs only between males and females. Marriage is God’s Idea, and procreation is an absolute proposition. Seeking to maximize the pleasure principle is a dangerous and sometimes deadly proposition, and this is why individuals should be careful about how they seek pleasure.

If you cannot understand who you are, and who you belong to, how then can you understand who others are? Nevertheless, God requires that we love each other, because He first loved us. In fact, God says, I knew you before you were conceived in your mother’s womb. All individuals are physically born of a woman’s womb, but in order to enter the Kingdom of God individuals must become a born again Christian (rebirth by Water and Spirit).

The crux of the whole matter is the breakdown of the nuclear family. Family is the basic unit of every society and when family structures breakdown a society breaks down. All things are not relative. There are some absolutes! Now, we fully understand why Jesus wept when he was asked by Mary to raise her brother, Lazarus from the dead, and bring him back from heaven/paradise to this sinful earth. Jesus loved Lazarus and his two sisters, and he knew that Lazarus’s sickness was not unto death, but the glory of God. This is a spiritual warning especially to Black males be extremely careful/thoughtful about how and where you obtain your pleasure, because God is not mocked nor fooled, you shall reap what you sow. God gave Noah the rainbow sign: “No More Water The Fire Next Time.” Selah!