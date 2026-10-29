Houston Links Future Corporate Tax Breaks to Better Wages and Benefits

HOUSTON — Companies seeking new property-tax abatements from the City of Houston will now have to meet tougher standards for wages, health coverage, worker safety and apprenticeship opportunities under an ordinance approved by City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The measure changes Houston’s rules for future tax-abatement agreements, which the city uses to attract business investment and job creation by temporarily reducing property taxes on qualifying projects. The updated requirements do not retroactively alter existing agreements.

Under the new policy, businesses receiving abatements must meet wage standards tied to municipal or prevailing pay, offer health insurance to project employees and provide workers’ compensation coverage for construction workers. The ordinance also strengthens apprenticeship requirements and can exclude contractors with documented histories of substantial wage theft or workplace-safety violations.

At-Large Councilmember Alejandra Salinas, who helped develop the changes, said Houston had previously encouraged some labor standards without making them firm conditions for receiving a tax break. She told ABC13 that the new rules turn those expectations into requirements.

Salinas also said the city can review company records and require affidavits certifying that businesses are providing the promised wages and benefits. Houston’s Mayor’s Office of Economic Development will remain responsible for monitoring the agreements.

Public incentives tied to public benefits

Tax abatements reduce a company’s property-tax bill for a set period in exchange for commitments such as investment, development and job creation. The city’s economic-development office says qualifying projects generally must make a substantial capital investment and create or retain permanent jobs.

Supporters of the ordinance argue that public incentives should produce jobs that offer stable pay, benefits and safe working conditions—not simply increase private investment. The changes also bring Houston closer to labor standards already used in other major Texas jurisdictions.

The policy follows questions about how consistently Houston has enforced past agreements. ABC13 reported that the city has awarded 21 tax abatements since 2004 and found instances in which deadlines were extended when companies could not meet earlier commitments.

A Houston Chronicle review found that the council’s new rules include higher wage, insurance and apprenticeship standards while excluding companies with certain worker-rights violations. The newspaper also reported that critics worry the stricter conditions could make Houston less competitive for large employers.

The ordinance was listed as Item 25 on the council’s Oct. 27–28 agenda after an earlier vote was delayed for additional debate. The final approval establishes the new standards for tax-abatement applications moving forward, giving Houston officials new benchmarks for deciding which companies should receive public tax relief.