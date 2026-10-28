Fed Holds Rates at 3.75%–4% as Inflation Keeps Pressure on Household Budgets

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday, keeping the target range at 3.75% to 4% as policymakers weigh stubborn inflation against an economy they described as growing at a strong pace.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved the decision by a 10–2 vote at the close of its Oct. 27–28 meeting. Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, preferring a quarter-percentage-point increase, according to the Fed’s official statement.

The hold follows a quarter-point increase in September, the first rate hike in more than three years. In Wednesday’s statement, officials said domestic spending has remained resilient, productivity growth is strong and capital investment is robust. At the same time, they acknowledged that inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% goal and said additional data will guide the next policy move.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh told reporters that policymakers do not believe the economy is overheating. He said the central bank aims to restore price stability without unnecessarily slowing growth or increasing unemployment, according to Reuters’ coverage of the press conference. Warsh also said politics played no role in the decision, which came less than a week before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

What the pause means for households

The federal funds rate does not directly set mortgage, auto-loan or credit-card rates, but it strongly influences borrowing costs across the economy. Wednesday’s decision therefore offers no immediate policy-driven relief for families carrying variable-rate debt or preparing to finance a home or vehicle.

Mortgage rates have already climbed sharply. The Associated Press reported that the average 30-year mortgage rate reached a three-year high of 7.4% earlier in October before easing somewhat. Credit-card interest rates and many other consumer borrowing costs also tend to remain elevated when the Fed’s benchmark rate is high.

For Houston-area families, the result is a continued squeeze from both sides: prices remain high while financing major purchases is expensive. A pause avoids another immediate rate increase, but it does not lower monthly payments for most borrowers.

Another decision is coming in December

Two dissenting votes in favor of a hike show that pressure for tighter policy remains inside the central bank. The Fed’s next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8–9. Before then, officials will review new readings on inflation, employment and economic growth.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is due Thursday. That report and the data that follow will help determine whether policymakers keep rates steady again or resume increases before the end of the year.