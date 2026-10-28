Fort Bend ISD Bars Guards From Polling Sites After Signs, Workers Removed

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend Independent School District has removed contracted security guards from election assignments after the guards improperly took campaign signs and ordered poll workers and supporters to leave a school polling site.

The incident occurred at James Bowie Middle School during early voting for the November 3 general election. In a statement issued Tuesday, October 27, the district said the guards’ actions were improper and described their conduct as overzealous.

The guards received corrective action and will no longer be permitted to work security details at Fort Bend ISD facilities serving as polling locations. The district also said it is investigating the full scope of the incident and reevaluating its relationship with the security company.

“Our sincerest apologies go out to the candidates and the poll workers” affected by the incident, Superintendent Marc Smith and Board President Kristin Tassin said in the district’s statement, which was published in full by KPRC 2.

Participants from both parties reported problems

Linda Morgan, who was greeting voters while holding a sign supporting her son, Republican state Rep. Matt Morgan, told KPRC that a guard directed her to leave school property. She said she was more than 100 feet from the polling-place entrance, outside the boundary where Texas law prohibits electioneering.

Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chair Jennifer Cantu also said a party poll worker challenged the removal of signs and was told they would be destroyed. Both Morgan and Cantu said the episode showed why election participants should understand the rules and speak up when lawful activity is restricted.

The Houston Chronicle separately reported that the district apologized to the affected candidates and said the guards’ actions did not reflect Fort Bend ISD’s approach to hosting elections with the county.

District rules allow campaign signs

Fort Bend ISD’s published electioneering guidelines permit each candidate or political action committee to place two signs at a school polling site, provided the signs comply with state law and district size and placement requirements. The signs may be erected beginning on the first day of voting at that location and must be removed by the final voting day.

The district’s guidelines limit signs to six square feet, require lightweight construction and prohibit placement in a public right-of-way. Fort Bend County’s campaign-sign guidance also states that electioneering must be allowed at polling places during voting hours, subject to lawful restrictions.

Texas law bars campaign activity within 100 feet of an outside door through which voters enter the polling place. Beyond that protected zone, candidates and supporters generally may engage in peaceful electioneering while following property-specific sign rules.

Voting continues through Friday

Fort Bend County’s elections hub lists Friday, October 30, as the final day of early voting. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

The district said it remains committed to working with county election officials to protect the rights of voters, candidates and constituents. Its response is important because public schools frequently serve as polling locations, placing school administrators and contracted security personnel in a temporary role where neutrality and accurate knowledge of election law are essential.

Anyone who believes a polling-place rule is being applied improperly should remain calm, document the location and time, and contact the Fort Bend County Elections Office or the presiding election judge rather than confronting workers or security personnel.

Sources: Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend County Elections, KPRC 2 and Houston Chronicle.