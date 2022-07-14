Many people are concerned about our power grid. After ERCOT leaders on Wednesday announced the second conservation alert this week following triple-digit temperatures, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued a statement criticizing the grid operators and state leaders:

“Another day, another nail-biter for Texas’ power grid. Begging residents to reduce consumption because of inadequate infrastructure is not acceptable. It’s an embarrassment to our state. The grid wasn’t ‘fixed’ after deadly Winter Storm Uri left us freezing and in the dark last year. And it won’t be until we hold leaders in Austin accountable.”