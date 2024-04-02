Commissioner Ellis, Art Community will Unveil 9 Murals on Downtown Buildings

April 2nd, 2024

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Former Houston Mayor Turner, Art Community will Unveil 9 Murals on Downtown Buildings
New Murals Bring Total to 44 Pieces of Art in Big Art. Bigger Change. Campaign that Reflects the UN General Assembly’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston arts community on Saturday will unveil nine murals in Phase 3 of the Big Art. Bigger Change., the outdoor art exhibition spanning more than a mile from the Hilton Americas Houston Hotel to the Historic District and another mile from Buffalo Bayou banks to south downtown.

With the latest artworks, the outdoor public art gallery now boasts 44 murals by internationally recognized street artists. Along with Commissioner Ellis, Saturday’s event will include former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the founders of Street Art for Mankind (SAM), and some of the world’s most acclaimed fine art muralists. Guests will have the opportunity to view the new murals on a double-decker bus tour following the unveiling, sponsored by Houston City Tours that runs daily tours of all downtown murals.

“This mural project is more than just creating a culture of public art or transforming downtown into an open-air museum,” Commissioner Ellis said. “It’s also about confronting these vital issues as a community, hoping to collectively work together to build a better future. I want to thank the artists and Street Art for Mankind, Downtown Houston, and everyone who came together for this incredible initiative that is changing the landscape and the culture of Houston.”

Selected artists include local and international talents representing Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Germany, Spain and other nations.

“We commend Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis for his unwavering leadership and dedication to Big Art. Bigger Change.,” said Kristopher Larson, president and CEO of Downtown Houston+. “His vision and commitment have been instrumental in fostering a deeper appreciation for art as a catalyst for positive change. Under his guidance, this project has transformed downtown and sparked meaningful dialogue on important social and environmental issues. Commissioner Ellis’s efforts have truly made a lasting impact on our city, and we are proud to stand alongside him in this transformative endeavor.”

The artworks for Big Art. Bigger Change. are reviewed by a committee of Houston community and arts leaders to reflect the United Nations General Assembly’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include gender equality, quality education, climate action, and responsible consumption. Houston is the only city in the world with an exhibition that reflects all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Each mural portrays one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, igniting crucial conversations and spurring action toward tangible change in our communities,” said SAM co-founders Audrey and Thibault Decker. “These artworks serve as catalysts for societal progress, inviting us to reflect on pressing global issues and collaborate toward meaningful solutions. We are honored to have contributed to this transformative project over the past three years and are so proud of the profound impact it has had in fostering awareness and inspiring positive change.”

Big Art. Bigger Change. is a collaboration between Houston Downtown Management District (Downtown District) in partnership with Harris County Precinct One, the City of Houston, and corporate partner TotalEnergies. SAM, a global nonprofit organization that works with internationally prominent street artists to raise awareness for social and environmental issues, curated and produced the mural exhibition.

Find more information about Big Art. Bigger Change. at streetartmankind.org/bigartbiggerchange. Progress photos of the 2024 murals can be found at the link here. Find press resources in the press kit here. To have the full experience of the murals like in a museum, download the free “Behind the Wall” app that works like an audio-guide. It features interviews with experts and artists, descriptions of the murals, a map and now the capacity to make a statement with a mural picture in the background. Download the app from your Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Big Art. Bigger Change. 2024 Artists:
Detour / Denver, US
DFace / England / UK
Dragon76 / Japan
Gonzo247 / Houston, US
JDL (Judith de Leeuw) / Netherlands
Mantra / France
Romain Froquet / France
Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau / Houston, US
Shamsia Hassani / Afghanistan
Super A / The Netherlands
 
ABOUT DOWNTOWN HOUSTON+
Downtown Houston+ stewards the vision of Downtown as a center of global commerce and local culture and Houston’s heart for opportunity, excitement, and joy. Its family of aligned entities — Central Houston Inc., Houston Downtown Management District, and Downtown Redevelopment Authority — collectively advance a shared mission to champion and enhance Downtown Houston as a connected and thriving place for everyone. For more information, visit downtownhouston.org
ABOUT STREET ART FOR MANKIND
Street Art for Mankind (SAM) is a 501 C (3) non-profit organization that strongly believes in the power of art to trigger social change. With the support of over 100 prominent international street artists, SAM curates and produces large murals, interactive exhibitions, and live performances around the world to bond communities and generations around human rights. For more information, please visit https://streetartmankind.org/.

