COMMENTARY: Graveyard Mentality

The GOP has a graveyard political governing mentality, and their governing policies are an open grave and anyone who stumbles will be buried. We all know that it is appointed for all individuals to die, and after death the judgment.

Spread the love

















The GOP has a graveyard political governing mentality, and their governing policies are an open grave and anyone who stumbles will be buried. We all know that it is appointed for all individuals to die, and after death the judgment. President Joe Biden’s victory was not an accident of history, but the will of the American people through God. America is a Christian nation for the most part, and if we are not, we should cease lying about it. The Fathers of the Constitution wrote an almost perfect governing document, but because they were spiritually flawed men, they could live by it. However, in the 21st century, because of spiritual enlightenment, we not only have the God-given opportunity to not only live by it; but spiritually enhance inclusion and social justice for all Americans.

Americans must abandon graveyard thinking and believing that socio-economic-problems can only be solved through ditch digging postures, and through the barrel of guns, and more guns. Thus, “It is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, if they shall fall away, to renew them unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to open shame.” Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and Trump Loyalists come out of the graveyard, and cease digging ditches for fellow Americans, because the ditch you dig just might be the one you fall in: (Gideon’s 300, because the battle is the Lord’s, not numbers). God doesn’t need 73 million ungodly votes.

Take heed and beware: Jesus warned us concerning looking for life in all the wrong places, because LIFE is wherever The Son of God spiritually reigns, and is honored and glorified; not in graveyards, because graveyard ditch digging has deadly consequences.

There are two spiritual examples of resurrection from the consequences of graveyards: (Lazarus and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ). The finality of the graveyard is a consequence of disobedience and sin, and seemingly the GOP has succumbed to, and become a personality-cult of graveyard lifetime-card-carrying-travelers. Jesus encountered a demonic man residing in the graveyard (sleeping in tombs) and demons had distorted the man’s spiritual relationship with God. Demons are spiritually powerful, dangerous, and deadly. There is something deadly about graveyard mentalities, and January 6, 2021 is a modern day example: if I cannot have it my way then it’s the highway or the graveyard way (5 deaths). This is why Jesus declared: “why look for the living among the dead.” Question: can we find democratic governance life in the GOP? Christian Right Evangelical Pastors can change the graveyard mentality associated with GOP thinking in the twinkling of an eye simply by preaching, teaching and exampling the Gospel of Jesus Christ. However, they must cease preaching/teaching White Privilege oriented ungodly doctrines, because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7: 11) Thus, thank you Lord for righteous judgment. Amen!