COMMENTARY: America’s Justice System on Trial: George Floyd

Given America’s torrid history of racial injustice, it is difficult for Black Americans to believe that Lady Justice is blind. Therefore, more often than not regarding “The Halls of Justice”; especially for Black Americans, it simply means that justice is usually in the halls, and not in courtrooms. For nine minutes and 29 seconds, the world witnessed in horror the police racial execution of George Floyd: disgraceful. There are usually two sides to every story: truth versus lie.

Hence, Derek Chauvin is on trial, and at the same time, America’s criminal justice system is on trial. The spiritual question is: can Blacks in America receive justice? We all know that justice is a spiritual concept; not just monetary settlements, because money cannot buy either love or justice? Justice is about truth versus a lie. America has declared that all men are created equal, but we have never lived out the spiritual truth of the declaration. Moreover, we all know that God is a Just-righteous-Judge, because He judges both the living and the dead. And, this is why individuals should stay ready, and they will not have to get ready, because an individual never knows when God might call his/her name. Hence, looking back and saying “I wish” is not a plausible excuse for unrighteousness and evil, because God has warned all of us concerning looking back at sin (e.g., Sodom and Gomorrah), because all of us have sinned and fallen short of the glory of GOD.

America’s criminal justice system is at a spiritual crossroads, because justice is sacred and spiritual, and those who administer Justice should fear God with a moral conscience, because: “Fear of the Lord is the instruction in wisdom, and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 15: 33). Evil individuals do not understand justice, because they say Lord, Lord and run with the devil. However, this is why Amos could say: “Let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” If Americans desire to be judged justly they must judge others justly, because we know that: “Evil men do not understand justice, but those who seek the Lord understand all things.” (Proverbs 28: 5). Therefore, Justice is God’s character, and individuals who know God treat others justly, because: “He hath shewed thee, O’Man, what is good; and what doth the Lord of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” The world witnessed the public murder of George Floyd the question is: will the world witness the conviction of the murderer?

America, God is angry with the wicked every day and this is why we should: “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” Thus, it is God’s to give and yours to receive, if you so choose (free-will)