Fort Bend ISD (Dec. 5, 2022) – The National Social Studies Supervisors Association presented FBISD’s Chassidy Olainu-Alade with the 2022 Mel Miller Outstanding Social Studies Leader of the Year Award at the association’s conference in Philadelphia last week.

The Mel Miller Outstanding Social Studies Leader Award is a prestigious annual recognition of those who exemplify leadership qualities in the role of a social studies professional. Each year, the national association selects one person for the honor who meets its strenuous criteria.

“Winning the Mel Miller Award is a great honor and I am proud to represent social studies educators and leaders around the nation,” Olainu-Alade said. “I am especially thankful to the National Social Studies Supervisors Association for recognizing the great work I am able to do related to the Sugar Land 95 and civic engagement initiatives.”

Olainu-Alade’s numerous accolades include being named the 2020-21 Dr. Rosemary Social Studies Supervisor of the Year by the Texas Social Studies Supervisors Association, the 2021-22 Texas Archive of the Moving Image Educator Fellow and appointed board member for the Fort Bend Historical Commission.

She has worked tirelessly leading the Sugar Land 95 Memorialization Project, the install of the SL 95 Exhibit at the James Reese Career & Technical Center and has been featured in many publications and media productions.

Olainu-Alade currently serves as the Community and Civic Engagement Coordinator in the FBISD Communications Department. She has been in education for more than 15 years and worked in Fort Bend ISD since 2006.