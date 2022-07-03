Lifestyle represents value orientation. However, an individual must first understand who he/she is before you can understand others, and these spiritual words will help you understand that you are nothing without GOD, therefore: “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and you are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s”(1 Corinthians 6: 19-20).

Individuals need to consult with GOD before doing anything because you are not your own. Moreover, God is not through with you yet, because He tells you straight-up: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). Mindset dictates values and priorities because mind is about God conscience. Therefore, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2: 5).

Too many Americans have an ungodly worldly self-serving materialistic mindset. As a result, America has a societal environment that is full of devilish confusion and social conflicts. In fact, some Americans are attempting to rewrite history by reclaiming a past vision of America: slavery rather than embrace multi-cultural democracy. Lair, lair the nation is on fire, because America has become the tyranny of the minority against the majority. Question: does America have the internal spiritual will to correct itself? Seemingly it is an absolute resounding NO, because Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups have too much societal influence over too many Americans, because of their ungodly desire for White Privilege.

Moreover, their devilish undemocratic loyalty to former President Trump is an abomination to God, America, and an absolute dishonor to the principles of democracy. Hence, it is almost virtually impossible to change such sin sick minds because they do not understand: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:” (Proverbs 23: 7a). Question: who among us is desirous of walking with the ungodly, because: “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3). God declared: “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me: for I am meek, and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 12: 29-30).

Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups represent (73) million Americans who have taken upon themselves the yoke, mindset, talk, walk and character of evil, and have yoked themselves to ungodliness. These groups must have a “come to Jesus moment”, and spiritually renew their minds in order to embrace multi-cultural democracy.

America, we must spiritually renew our minds, we must walk together as one nation under God, and we must take-up the spiritual yoke of God to preserve democracy, and always through God fight against White Privilege Autocracy. In so doing, we can hear the spiritual voice of John the Baptist the Forerunner of Jesus Christ crying in the wilderness of spiritual ignorance and moral decay: Repent! Repent! Repent!