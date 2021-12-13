Celebrate NYE with Quinton Sampson + Unbiased Live Band at B’s Wine Bar

Celebrate 2022 in style at B’s Wine Bar, and though magnificent on any night, the art-filled luxurious wine bar will be the stage for performances from Quinton Sampson featuring Unbiased Live Band.

Sampson gained international attention as a fan favorite in the Netflix singing competition series “Sing On!” released in 2020, where singers from all over the world competed to win in each themed episode. Sampson is the winner of the Love Songs episode singing Mariah Carey’s Hero. Click here to watch.

Beginning at 10 p.m., enjoy premium drinks at multiple fully stocked bars and a Cajun-style menu. Throughout the night, a live DJ will spin as guests dance into the new year.

After the concert, countdown to the midnight balloon drop and raise a glass towards 2022… and beyond.

Click here to purchase tickets on EventBrite.