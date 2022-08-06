“Can I change my mind” is the title of a Rhythm and Blues single recorded by Tyrone Davis, February 1, 1969, replacing Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grape Vine.” Question: what changed Senator Joseph Manchin’s mind? Was it for the love of Country and West Virginians or was it because of personalized inducements?

Nevertheless, thank God for the changing of a mindset! America, without a doubt, God knows the beginning and the end, and even in the Sodom and Gomorrah spiritual scenario in the Bible, God allowed Abraham to change his numerical declaration from fifty righteous individuals all the way down to ten. Of course, Abraham searched and searched for ten righteous individuals for God to spare the city from Armageddon destruction. The rest of the story you know, Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed, because of sin. God told Lot and his family “Don’t Look Back” at sin, but Lot’s wife did not have enough FAITH to not look back, and God allowed the devil to turned her into a pillar of salt: Genesis, Chapter 19. The devil does not care how individuals die, he only desires hell, destruction, and death by any means necessary. Thus: “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9).

Senator Schumer is obviously a much better America-first democratic statesman than is “Make America Great Mitchell McConnell”: Trump’s Grand Reaper. The Build Back Better compromise called the “Inflation Reduction Act Of 2022” is a historic climate, healthcare price reduction, jobs, and social Justice bill. The Schumer and Manchin Build Back Better compromise bill while scaled down will make a significant difference in the quality of life of Americans, and at the same time, have a positive quality of life impact on the price of prescription drugs, climate change and inflationary factors.

It’s been a long time coming, but it seems as though a change is on the horizon. Who says an individual cannot change his/her mind. Statesman like political leaders must always be open to change based upon Godly principles, and spiritual purification, because: “I am the Lord, I change not; therefore, ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts”(Malachi 3: 6-7).

Unfortunately, the death of Build Back Better was prematurely pronounced dead. Therefore, if Americans would simply believe the truth, and learn to be still, wait on God, and receive the salvation of the Lord, what a wonderful-magnificent country America would be. Hence, come hell or high water, God’s will shall be done in Heaven and on earth, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). It is never good to wait until the eleventh hour to make the right decision concerning TRUTH: The Son of God. Being caught between a rock and a hard place is a dangerous proposition because you are playing with fire and brimstone: eternal damnation. Even a thief on the cross at Calvary came to himself, and recognized God in himself, and asked for forgiveness. America, in a multi-cultural society can we forgive each other, and move beyond bitterness and hatred: can we change our minds and embrace the will of God that equal is equal? Amen.