God created human beings in his own spiritual image, a little lower than Angels, born of a woman and from the seed of man, and God said, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee” (Jeremiah 1: 5). America can we spiritually rise to God’s expectations in a multi-cultural democratic society? Can we achieve freedom under constitutional Liberty, Law, and Justice for all Americans?

Of course, we already know that the (40) days and nights of rain and flooding (Baptism) will not return, because God has already said, “No more water, but the fire next time.” Hence, it appears that the jury is still out and deliberating on whether America can spiritually rise to the occasion. However, from the vantage point of Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, these social groups are already guilty of not having a God conscience, and therefore, America is doomed to fail as a multi-cultural democratic society. It’s only a matter of time!

The spiritual influence of the devil has oriented too many Americans toward the flesh and vulgar materialism, and above all, racism (The 1619 Project) rather than the Spirit of God. Consequently, the spiritual notion of “Am My Brother’s Keeper” has been replaced with “I Am My Brother’s Killer.” Cain asked God the question, “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?” But God knew that he was his brother’s killer. Too many Americans are asking the same spiritual question, already knowing the answer, and statistics bear this out, because we can rise to the occasion.

However, there is a solid block of spiritual misfits; namely, Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP. Hence, America has become an ungodly and uncivilized society, because of gun violence, and they will do nothing to stem the tide. Today, April 10, 2023, America experienced its (15th) mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky at Old National Bank. Five American citizens are dead and (8) wounded. If America ever needed a spiritual “Come to Jesus Moment” in conjunction with a ban on military style weaponry in the hands of civilians, the time is now because of our gun-sick-society.

Socio-political conflict and violence are off-the-chain in American society. Jesus said it best, and He demonstrated perfect commitment to the will of God when He stated, “Put up again thy sword into his place: for they that take the sword shall perish with the sword” (Matthew 26: 52). America, as a multi-cultural democratic society, can we rise to the occasion and creatively address the life altering issues of climate change, the human and civil rights of women, equal justice and equality of law enforcement for all Americans regardless of skin-color, a first-class quality education for all children, an increase in the minimum wage rate, effective centralized Pandemic preparations, voting rights protection and national elections enacted as national Holidays, and work place safety environmental quality control improvements. It has rightly Presidentially been said, “Yes We Can.”

This only happens if we say no to the will of the devil in Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities who desire the unchecked power to change a multi-cultural democracy into a White Privilege Autocracy. America, “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 2). Amen.