Fashion, style, and fellowship perfectly describe the Audrey H. Lawson Impact Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show. Together for Good Ministries and the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Women’s Guild, celebrated a fantastic legacy of successful fundraising at this beautiful event presented as “A Diamond Jubilee: Celebrating Sixty Years of Scholarship, Service, and Style.

This year’s event highlighted seven individuals whose impact and work in the Greater Houston community has truly made a difference. This beautifully executed event was led by Karen Aubrey, Dr. Rose Austin, and Candyace E. Mayberry, The honorees-Danielle Keys Bess, Mary A. Daffin, Esq., Dr. Regan Flowers, Dr. Aziza Glass, Christopher Hollins, Esq., Angela Veale Joubert, and The Honorable Mayor Sylvester Turner. It will conclude with a grand fashion show featuring Dillard’s Post Oak Fashions. The proceeds benefit Together for Good Ministries, Inc., and scholarships.