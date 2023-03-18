Atheism has its origin in self-denial and self-rejection because Atheism is existence without God’s Biblical Truth. If individuals deny who they are, they cannot accept who God is. God is, ISNESS, that is ontological being no beginning and no end. This is why individuals must go in spiritual search of who God is, to discover who, they are in relationship to God, family, and others.

Thus, the study of ontology is the philosophical, scientific, and intellectual foundation for the academic disciplines of theology, sociology, and psychology. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities desire to play God by instituting systems and processes of exclusion, and by changing Democracy into an Autocracy by lying and doing the work of the devil. The devil is the father of lies. The likes of former President Trump, Representatives McCarthy, Greene, Jordan, Santos, Gates, and so on, are perfect examples.

America was founded upon Biblical Principles, and I beseech you to read the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution, even though, the individuals were flawed that crafted a nearly perfect spiritual document. It is easier to write the truth than to daily live the truth. Thus, without God-conscience it is impossible to live in truth and please God, individuals can only exist as automatons for the devil. Therefore, most Americans spiritually understand. “Without faith, it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11: 6).

Life is about a search of self-identification through God: “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee” (Jeremiah 1: 5). In 21st century America, we have too many spiritually confused individuals seeking self-identification with the devil rather than God, but “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools” (Atheism) (Proverbs 3: 35). The GOP is using gender-identification for devilish divisive purposes rather Godly instruction based upon the truth concerning how we live, not how we die. No one is born in isolationism. Human life must be lived in community, and under the reality of God.

In fact, the GOP is using Autocratic principles to deny Human Rights, Civil Rights, Voting Rights, universal community, and most of all, repudiate inclusion. All individuals have a God-given, free-will right sin. And all decisions have eternal consequences. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

Let’s make this perfectly clear, theology is the scientific study of human beings in relationship to ontological being (God). This is why Godly individuals know the answer to this spiritual question: “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3). Sociology is the scientific study of family structure based upon the Godly principles of structural functionalism, “but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24: 15b). Psychology is the scientific study of the life of the mind. “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). The Bible is based upon spiritual truths and principles. Thus, the Bible is the closest document on the face of planet earth to absolute truth, and we all know that the truth shall make you free, every day, and especially on Sundays, because: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8: 28). America, get right with God, before it is too late!