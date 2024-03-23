ALPHA PHI ALPHA ALUMNI BROTHER OF THE YEAR

Frederick V. Roberts, a member of the Epsilon Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was named Alumni Brother of the Year for the Texas District at the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters Convention in San Antonio, Texas on February 9-11, 2024. is marks the fourth consecutive award for Roberts who was initiated at the Eta Gamma Chapter in November 1974 at Prairie View A&M University. e award is based on the contributions to the fraternity at the national, region and district with participation in the fraternity’s national programs and projects. Additionally the brothers contributions to the development and enhancement of the brotherhood, contributions to the community and the university, civic engagement, professional development and overall citizenship and recognition for services to the community at large.
Some of Roberts’ engagement includes serving as the Parliamentarian for the Epsilon Tau Lambda Chapter, the Prairie View A&M National Alumni Association, Prairie View Local Alumni, the Prairie View City Chamber of Commerce and the Prairie View Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association; Interim Communications Director, One Hundred Black Men of America, Metropolitan Houston Chapter, former Secretary Prairie View Economic Development Corporation 4B; member of Phi Delta Kappa Education Fraternity, National Association of Black MBA’s and the National Association of Black Accountants.
Roberts is also engaged in various activities at the university to serving as a member of the Collegiate Advisory Committee for Eta Gamma Chapter, Advisor for the Collegiate 100, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute and United Brand Association at Prairie View A&M University. Additionally, Roberts provided leadership and Parliamentary Training for the Top Teens of America Prairie View Chapter, the Class of 2024 and the P3 Mentoring Programs at Prairie View A&M University.
Roberts occasionally serves as a speaker for various events; direct programs and activities. For the past 40 years, Roberts has served as Chairman and Producer for the Miss Old Gold and Black Scholarship Pageant, producer for the Mr. Collegiate African American Leadership Pageant. Roberts is a Journalist and frequently writes stories for Prairie View Today, the Waller County Express, Waller Times, African American News and Issues and in prior years, the Hotline Press and Waller County News Citizen, other media outlets. Roberts is looking forward to representing the TCAC District at the upcoming Southwest Region Convention in New Orleans later in March.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.